DEGNER, David (February 22, 1935 to May 11, 2020) It is with profound sadness that the family of David Degner announces his passing on May 11, 2020 in Nanaimo at the age of 85 years. David is survived by his loving wife Cecilia and his son Mark and his wife Leslie, and nephew Colton Oswald (Donna). He was predeceased by his parents George and Regina, and sister Margo Oswald. David's love of fishing was only surpassed by his love for his family. If desired, donations in memory of David may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation or the BC SPCA.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
