Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ernest Harrison. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

HARRISON, David Ernest April 14, 1933 - September 10, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend. Predeceased by his parents Anthony and Florence; his brother Jim; his wife Marguerite (in 2011); survived by his daughter Kathy (Dolf) Van Schaik; son Joe (Donna); grandchildren Barry, Connie and Terahn; brother and good friend Bert (Karen); sister and faithful Canuck fan Isabel McFarland; nieces and nephews. Dad started his career as a carpenter at BC Forest Products and went on to serve as an Airframe Technician in the Royal Canadian Air Force for 35 years with postings in Cold Lake, Germany, Cypress, Comox and Edmonton. He moved to Victoria in 1991 to be closer to his daughter and help raise his grandchildren. He was well known and frequently found supporting his grandchildren at the rink in figure skating and hockey. He died waiting for the Canucks to win the Stanley Cup. At his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Queen Alexandra Centre for Children's Health.







HARRISON, David Ernest April 14, 1933 - September 10, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend. Predeceased by his parents Anthony and Florence; his brother Jim; his wife Marguerite (in 2011); survived by his daughter Kathy (Dolf) Van Schaik; son Joe (Donna); grandchildren Barry, Connie and Terahn; brother and good friend Bert (Karen); sister and faithful Canuck fan Isabel McFarland; nieces and nephews. Dad started his career as a carpenter at BC Forest Products and went on to serve as an Airframe Technician in the Royal Canadian Air Force for 35 years with postings in Cold Lake, Germany, Cypress, Comox and Edmonton. He moved to Victoria in 1991 to be closer to his daughter and help raise his grandchildren. He was well known and frequently found supporting his grandchildren at the rink in figure skating and hockey. He died waiting for the Canucks to win the Stanley Cup. At his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Queen Alexandra Centre for Children's Health. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close