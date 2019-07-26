Electrical Contractor (Wired Design & Construction), adventurer, photographer, martial artist, musician and gentle soul passed suddenly at the age of 63. He leaves behind a broken-hearted family: wife Paula Zinovich, son Jesse, daughter Emma, mother Barbara Thornton, sister Gerry Thornton Moore, brother Andrew Thornton, in-laws Steven Moore, Sandy Reynolds, Jordan and Bill Zinovich, Adele Haft, Luba Plotnikoff, nephews Colin and Richard Moore, nieces Raeanne Moore and Sasha Zinovich, and many friends. You touched us all Dave; your huge heart and caring presence will be deeply missed. A donation to Our Place or the Mustard Seed is appreciated.
Published in The Times Colonist on July 26, 2019