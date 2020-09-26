1/1
David Fairbairn Albert Bain
May 12, 1951 - August 16, 2020
David passed away of cancer at home, supported by his long time friend and loving wife, Anneke.

David's goal in life was to make the world safer. That he did: volunteering with the SPCA, the Departure Bay Volunteer Fire Department, BC Water & Waste Association and Canadian Society of Safety Engineers and as the Occupational Health and Safety Coordinator/Emergency Planning Coordinator with the Regional District of Nanaimo.

Raised in an Air Force family, David travelled back and forth across the country, returning to home base, Nanaimo. He helped raise two daughters and always found time for his grandchildren.

Please join the family for a celebration of Dave's life at Piper's Lagoon (grassy area near the parking lot) on October 3, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

