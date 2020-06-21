David Fraser Hood (Dave), passed away peacefully at the Glengarry Care Home in Victoria on March 23, 2020. Dave was born on March 31, 1948 in Victoria, BC and spent a few years of his youth growing up in Vancouver, BC before moving back to Victoria, BC.



Dave is predeceased by his father (Roderick), mother (Kathleen) and his ex-wife (Juliette Andre). Dave is survived by his younger brother (Greg), son (David), daughter (Lindsay Phillips), best friend (Alanna Phillips), daughter-in-law (Susan), grandkids (Ryland, Rebecca and Caelan).



Dave was gifted mechanically from a young age and had an amazing propensity for being able to fix almost anything mechanical. He spent his later teenage years traveling on International freighters seeing and experiencing the world. After traveling abroad, Dave returned back home to Victoria to became an accomplished and well-respected tradesman (Millwright) where he worked for many years at BC Forest Products on Gorge Road.



Dave was a positive energy with a great sense of humour (little boy mischievousness). His family and friends admired him for being a free spirit that didn't rush to judge people and almost always saw the good in everyone.



Dave loved his family dearly and he didn't waste any opportunity in his final years in sharing his affection and appreciation to those around him. While Dave will be profoundly missed by his family, the wonderful qualities and characteristics that he taught us, will "live on" in each of us everyday.



His family would like to thank the staff at Glengarry Care home for the patience and care they provided him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Diabetes foundation.



