FLAIG, David Frederick David Frederick Flaig of Victoria, BC passed away on August 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Sharona Marjorie Flaig in 2007 and is survived by his children; Susan, Jarrett, Aaron and Boyd, and their spouses along with his grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. David was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta on October 16, 1941. He resided in Lumby, BC and then Creston, BC before finally settling in Victoria, BC where he earned his Chartered Accountant Degree. After a short term with the accounting firm Creed & Co., David joined Park Pacific where he and his partners were involved in many business ventures. He finished his career managing various land development projects and businesses, including Lumberworld. David believed the Gospel and it was credited to him as righteousness. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019