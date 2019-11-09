Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Frederick Lock. View Sign Obituary

LOCK, David Frederick September 2nd, 1950-November 3rd, 2019 Dave passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning, dying as he lived, quietly and with dignity. Dave was born in Victoria, and grew up in Esquimalt. He enjoyed much of his childhood at the waterfront family cottage in East Sooke where he spent countless hours outdoors chopping wood, catching crab, and fishing with his siblings and parents. Dave was never happier at the cottage than when he was paddling the dugout canoe around Whiffen Spit. He attended the University of Victoria and obtained an honours degree in Physics. During the early 1970's Dave's work with the hydrographic service took him to Ellesmere Island and further beyond the Arctic Circle. The time he spent in the Arctic was one of the greatest experiences of his life. Dave met his wife Taffy in 1971 and they celebrated their engagement in 1975 by taking a three-month road trip to Guatemala in a van camperized by Dave. This was just the start of their many travel adventures together. Dave returned to UVIC to complete a second degree in teaching in 1976 and married Taffy in 1977. Dave was a man of science with the eye of an artist. A lifelong learner, and a master teacher, he dedicated much of his 35-year teaching career to the mentorship of his students. He will be remembered for his ability to give so much of himself to others, and always with such joy and enthusiasm. Dave retired from teaching in 2010 and pursued the life of a globe-trotting renaissance man. He took immense pleasure in creating works of beauty whether it was showcasing his fine-woodworking talent in furniture building and renovation of his beloved Oak Bay home, playing Beethoven on the old family piano, or taking the lead in flower arranging for his daughter Jenna's wedding. His thirst for adventure and passion for travel took him on countless experiences through over forty countries. Dave had a spiritual reverence for nature, and treasured time spent on the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island, camping, hiking, and kayaking with his core group of "Brooks Peninsula Boys". He was deeply committed to environmental stewardship and spent over two decades as a key leader in the protection and restoration of Mount Tolmie Park. Dave had a thirst for knowledge and a genuine curiosity of others that allowed him to build meaningful connections with a broad range of people. His loss is immense, and will be felt by so many. Predeceased by his father Walter Lock, (2002), his mother Gladys Lock, (2017) and his well-loved son (Ian Lock, 2018), Dave will be forever missed by his beloved wife of 42 years, Taffy, his cherished daughter Jenna and son-in-law Nick, siblings Norman, Doreen (Fred), Alan, brother-in-law Tony (Hilary) as well as nieces, nephews, and many close friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Those who knew him well know that Dave was a master fire builder and loved nothing more than to sit back and enjoy a roaring wood fire. Light a fire for Dave to honour the well-lived life of this irreplaceable man. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be offered to the family at







