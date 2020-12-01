On November 12, 2020 David (Dave) Brideaux passed away peacefully, at home.



Dave was born in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario to Edwin and Phyllis Brideaux. Dave joined the navy at a young age and was stationed in St John, Newfoundland where he met and married his wife of 49 years, Joan Coaker. His military career took his family to Victoria, BC, Regina, Saskatchewan and Fort Churchill, Manitoba. While stationed in Regina, Dave and Joan became the proud parents of son Dwayne and daughter Deanna. Dave had a love of people, animals, golf, and geraniums. He spent many hours in his workshop building flower boxes and furniture. He could fix anything and loved to figure out ways to do so. He was the president of the geranium society and active in the Neighborhood Watch program. Dave loved to go for walks with his dogs Candy, Sadie, and Molly. He spent many summers riding bikes and playing basketball with his grandsons.



Dave was preceded in death by his loving wife Joan, father Edwin, mother Phyllis, sister Sue, brothers Richard, Colin and Philip, brother-in-law Charles and sister-in-law Betty.



He is survived by his brother Charles, son Dwayne (Cyndi), daughter Deanna, grandchildren Chris (Carly), Joshua, Keegan (Kate), great-granddaughters Madison and Kamryn, sisters-in-law Sheila, Marilyn, and Bernice and longtime family friends Ann Fisher (Floyd), Deanna Shay, Tyler Omega.



There will be no memorial service, but donations can be made in Dave's name to a charity of your choice. Dave will be remembered for many things. He lived his life with strength, with humour and with a great love to debate with anyone willing to join in. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



