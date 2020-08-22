OSBORNE, David George David, "Dave", was born December 16, 1936 in Vancouver, BC. He passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni. Dave is survived by his wife, Gabriele Osborne; children, Lesley (Michael) and Tom (Darcie); stepdaughters, Sabrina (Terry) Lamport and Moya (Luke) Kelly; grandchildren, David and Sarah Osborne, Teagan and Damon Lamport; sisters, Marilyn McPherson and Diane Miller. Dave was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Muir and father, William, "Bill" Osborne. While Dave was born in Vancouver, he spent the majority of his childhood growing up in Port Alberni where he also spent most of his adult life. Dave loved Port Alberni. He was a second generation shipwright and worked with his father at the Osborne Shipyards in Vancouver. He worked with his father for a time before moving back to Port Alberni to work with wood, steel, and aluminum boats at Alberni Engineering and then at Kamma & Blake Industries. Dave was a very active man and had a sport or hobby for every season. Whether it was skiing, curling, hiking, telemarking, windsurfing, tennis, hockey - which he started doing at the age of 60, sailing, paddle boarding, or pickleball, he enjoyed it all. Dave's adventures lead him to his first wife Shirley through racing cars and boards and then sailing. His love for Mount Arrowsmith was a major part of his life. He built cabins and a rope tow with his Valley friends and then later was a ski patroller. A proud moment in Dave's life was his mountain top wedding with Gabriele by the top ski lodge. Dave taught all the children in his life and those around him a love of the outdoors. He really did enjoy these many special times and places in his life. David was an avid reader and loved mysteries with strong detectives. He made his own wine and bread and was not afraid to throw a little flour around if the occasion demanded it! Dave was a strong family man too. In his quiet way, he nurtured the children he helped raise and allowed them to grow up to be strong adults without the need to provide advice. He let them learn on their own while providing support along the way. Dave enjoyed his time with his kids at their concerts and games and then later his grandchildren's choral concerts or hockey games in persona and watching games online. Dave loved his time with family and friends on Hornby too. He spent many summers there where he worked on projects like the summer kitchen or just quietly sitting in a sunspot by the side of the road with the people he loved. Dave will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him - his family and friends. A gathering to honour his memory will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honour his memory may do so by making a donation in his name to either the BC Cancer Society, 2410 Lee Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8R 6V5 or the West Coast General Hospital Foundation,. 3949 Alberni Highway, Port Alberni, BC, V9Y 4S1. "We will see you on the hill!" To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca
