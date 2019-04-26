Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Hamilton Fricker. View Sign Obituary

FRICKER, David Hamilton B.Sc., (McGill), Doc. Law (York U.) Q.C. (Ont.) Died peacefully at the age of ninety-two, in the presence of his beloved wife, June, of thirty-seven years. Youngest son of the late Reverend Canon Herbert Victor Fricker and Margaret Fricker of Bedford and Montreal P.Q. Brother of his late sister and brother, Kathleen Vaughan of Oakville, Ontario, and Kenneth of St. Petersburg, Florida. Survived by his three devoted children, Cynthia (Greg) Markson of Vernon, B.C., Paul of Vancouver, B.C. and, Christopher (Sue Gardner) of California. After graduating from McGill in chemistry David was first a research chemist in industry. After an industrial accident he left that field for law school at Osgood Hall in Toronto, but he always maintained his interest in science. Ultimately he became a partner in the Toronto law firm of McMillan Binch where he practiced corporate law for many years until he joined MacMillan Bloedel in Vancouver, retiring as a Senior Vice President. June and David lived first in Toronto, then Vancouver Island in North Saanich for many years, and finally they left their lovely ocean property, which he loved, for condo life in the heart of Victoria. He was an ardent music and opera lover with a vast collection of recordings of classical music. His other hobbies were his computer, reading, tennis, skiing at their condo on Mount Washington, but especially photographing wild birds and animals. He was also a long standing member of the Uplands Probus Club. He had a marvelous sense of humour and could always manage to get those around him full of laughter. A memorial service will be held on May 7th, 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society or the Victoria Symphony would be greatly appreciated.





FRICKER, David Hamilton B.Sc., (McGill), Doc. Law (York U.) Q.C. (Ont.) Died peacefully at the age of ninety-two, in the presence of his beloved wife, June, of thirty-seven years. Youngest son of the late Reverend Canon Herbert Victor Fricker and Margaret Fricker of Bedford and Montreal P.Q. Brother of his late sister and brother, Kathleen Vaughan of Oakville, Ontario, and Kenneth of St. Petersburg, Florida. Survived by his three devoted children, Cynthia (Greg) Markson of Vernon, B.C., Paul of Vancouver, B.C. and, Christopher (Sue Gardner) of California. After graduating from McGill in chemistry David was first a research chemist in industry. After an industrial accident he left that field for law school at Osgood Hall in Toronto, but he always maintained his interest in science. Ultimately he became a partner in the Toronto law firm of McMillan Binch where he practiced corporate law for many years until he joined MacMillan Bloedel in Vancouver, retiring as a Senior Vice President. June and David lived first in Toronto, then Vancouver Island in North Saanich for many years, and finally they left their lovely ocean property, which he loved, for condo life in the heart of Victoria. He was an ardent music and opera lover with a vast collection of recordings of classical music. His other hobbies were his computer, reading, tennis, skiing at their condo on Mount Washington, but especially photographing wild birds and animals. He was also a long standing member of the Uplands Probus Club. He had a marvelous sense of humour and could always manage to get those around him full of laughter. A memorial service will be held on May 7th, 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society or the Victoria Symphony would be greatly appreciated. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 26 to May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close