Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

HASSELL, David Dave was born in Victoria to Joyce (Ada) and Jim Hassell on June 29, 1952 and passed away on March 3, 2020. He graduated from Oak Bay High and the University of Victoria and went on to teach Grade 7 in Richmond and ESL in Korea and Japan. Dave enjoyed playing and watching many sports, coaching school teams and organizing school district sports meets. Dave was a lifelong baseball fan. He collected baseball cards and other baseball memorabilia and loved to track baseball statistics. He even once travelled to New York to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame. One of Dave's favorite memories was of the trip he took through Europe with a group of close school friends. Dave was a kind and gentle person who loved his pet cats and dogs and although he faced many hardships, he persevered and never lost his sense of humour. He is survived by his two sisters Cynthia (Gord) Honeyman and Marion (Dan) Edgar, niece Lindsay (Mark) Honeyman, and nephews Mike (Vicky) Honeyman, Brian Honeyman, and Andy (Kim) Edgar, Oliver Edgar and cousin, Sharlene (Jim) Weeks. With gratitude, we thank the caring staff of The Heights at Mt. View, especially the 7th floor and the VGH Brain Injury Program (Andrew). His family will hold a private gathering. Free at Last Condolences may be offered online to the family at





