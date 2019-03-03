Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Hyslop. View Sign

David was born to Cynthia Yarrow and Thomas Hyslop in Hamilton, Ontario. A passionate historian, he graduated from McGill University in 1967. Following university, he pursued an interest in finance, chalking the board at Vancouver's early stock exchange before becoming a banker.



Growing up in Qualicum, it was not long before the ocean called, causing David to hang up his suit and tie for a short career in commercial fishing onboard his first troller, Key West, followed by the Commanchero II. At this point, family duties called and David took a keen interest in managing, overseeing and successfully steering the family business in downtown Victoria.



Although business was always an interest of David's, his true passions lay outside his work. David grew up an avid hunter and angler. His lasting legacy will be through his work with Ducks Unlimited and as a Director of the Pacific Salmon Foundation to preserve critical habitat for fish and waterfowl. David also loved to spend his days cooking, gardening, storytelling and entertaining. Whether it was hosting friends and family at his farm in Cowichan Bay, or later at his fishing hideout in Trevelin, Argentina, guests were always welcome.



David is predeceased by his parents and sister, Jillian, and survived by his stepmother, Fiona, his brothers, Peter, Chris, Mark and Alexander, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Squeaky.



A special thank you to David's bridge group who kept his mind sharp and provided him with great friendship right through to his final days.



There will be a Celebration of LIFE at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm.



"Be just and fear not".

Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019

