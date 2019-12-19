Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Broadbent. View Sign Obituary

BROADBENT, David J. 14 June 1934 - 7 December 2019 Born in Sheffield, UK, David spent his childhood in Port Said and Cape Town, South Africa. At the age of 18 he was conscripted into the Royal Navy for national service and subsequently was accepted for a permanent commission. His years in the navy included service in the Far East, the Mediterranean, and home waters, two years with the RNZN commanding a fishery patrol vessel around the New Zealand coast, and two years with the RCN as a lecturer on the Russian Fleet at the Canadian Forces Maritime Warfare school in Halifax. A holiday to B.C. visiting his in-laws convinced him there was no place better in the world so in 1973 he resigned his commission and started a new life. However, he found he was unable to swallow the anchor and worked in CP ships Carrier Princess and Princess of Vancouver and with the Coast Guard in the Sir James Douglas and at the Joint Rescue Centre as a rescue co-ordinator. During those years the family farmed poultry, prolific sheep and highly unsatisfactory Christmas trees. His great joy in life was fishing and sailing on the BC coast, and who can ask more of life than that ? He was much loved by his wife, Janet, his children Sally, Joanna and Robert, his children- in-law, John F., John A. and Briana and his grandsons, Svenga, Roland, Nicholas, Liam and Kieran. We will remember his kindness, his good humour, his enthusiasm and his unfailing optimism. Truly, his "high endeavours were an inward light that made the path before him always bright" . Our thanks to doctors and nursing staff at the Royal Jubilee for their care, compassion and professionalism in his final days.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019

