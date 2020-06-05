Beloved son of Desmond & Christine and brother to Michael, Andrew & Mark. David will be deeply missed by all his family, his partner Tammy & step-son Darius, aunts, uncles & cousins and all his many friends. David was born in Ireland and spent his first 10 years there, before moving to Canada. In his youth David was very athletic, participating in many sports representing Ontario in diving. David had a great love for Ireland and as an adult spent 5 years living in one of his favourite spots, Strandhill, Co Sligo. He had a gentle & kind nature, loved to laugh and had a great passion for music, art, poetry and writing. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



