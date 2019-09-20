Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Sartor. View Sign Obituary

Dave was born in Sault St. Marie,the 3rd of 4 children. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Sartor, his brother Mark Sartor and predeceased by his parents Rose & Norman Sartor and his younger brother Norman Sartor Jr. Dave served with the Canadian Armed Forces for 28 years. First with the reserves, in the 49th Field Artillery Regiment and later in the Royal Canadian Navy as a Hull Technician. Dave sailed the west coast on HMCS Provider, Kootenay and Algonquin.



Dave's love of shooting earned him a spot on the 1984 MarPac rifle team and he competed with the best of the best at the Connaught ranges in Ottawa. He was A2 on HMCS Algonquin's Boarding Party team during HMCS Algonquin's deployment to the Arabian Gulf with OP Apollo. He thoroughly enjoyed his time whilst he was a member of this team, and shared his extensive knowledge of firearms with team members. He was also an excellent tradesman, journeyman welder and earned his red seal while working at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie. As a Hull Technician, and his experience as a journeyman welder, he was a natural to be a welding instructor for Canadian Forces Fleet School Esquimalt. He shared his knowledge of the trades readily to anyone who would listen.



He had a special place in his heart for Vancouver Island especially Port Renfrew and Bamfield. He spent his weekends camping, fishing, shooting and exploring logging roads in his trusty Toyota pickup. Dave touched many people during his career with his compassion, his wit and he always had a kind word for his students and subordinates. He is THE sailor in many sailor's tall tales. A Celebration of life will be held at the Chief and Petty Officers mess at CFB Esquimalt on the 26th of September at 1300hrs.

