TURNER, David J. February 16, 1949 - May 13, 2020 Dave passed away peacefully at the age of 71, with his family at his side, after a brief journey with Cancer. Survived by Karen, his loving wife of 30 years, his sons, Jamie (Marcy) and Nicolas, his daughter Makensi, sister Sue (Rick) and many great friends and relatives. Dave lived and worked in the Victoria area until his early retirement and subsequent move to sunny California. Dave was a loving husband and father, and was completely devoted to his family and friends. He was well respected by all who knew him and was known for his wonderful sense of humour as well as his kind, honest, compassionate and generous spirit. He will be sadly missed. A Celebration of Life will be announced later, when the US/Canada borders reopen.







