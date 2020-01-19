Died suddenly of heart failure Dec.10, 2019. Born February 3, 1957 in Victoria. David attended Margaret Jenkins Elementary, Central Junior and Victoria High Schools. At Vic High David was elected Mr. Speaker in the school's Student Parliament. In addition to being an honour roll student, he was awarded the Roper Award for his achievements in sports and academics. David excelled in track, breaking regional records for the 1500M which garnered him a letter of interest from the University of Oregon Track and Field Department. David lived and worked in Victoria, most recently with the Times Colonist and the National Post Newspapers. David remained a bachelor, but was a fine uncle for nephews and nieces Jake, Dallas, Riki and Jasmine. David leaves to mourn mother Kathleen Mary Cox and siblings Beverley, Julie, Randy and Allan. David was predeceased by his father Stanley John Cox. A private family service will be held and a celebration of life to be held at a future date.

