BEIERSDORFER, David John Deputy Commissioner RCMP (Ret.) B.Comm (U of AB) Dave died peacefully at home with loving family by his side, on August 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife Amelia of 65 years, daughters Debora of Jasper AB, Sandra (James Agnel) of Victoria BC, and his sons Robert (Lori Stewart) and William (Carolyn Campeau) of Ottawa Ont. He will be missed by his grandchildren: Michael, Scott, Shae Lynn, Thomas and Elizabeth of Ottawa Ont, Daniella (Adam Huber) of Kamsack Sask. and Samuel Agnel of Victoria BC, and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind two sisters Hilda (George Schoepp) of Stony Plain AB and Betty (Dr. Graham Gall) of Davis California. Dave was born in Saskatoon Sask on October 3, 1930. His early education was completed at Nutana Collegiate Institute in 1948 and he was selected as valedictorian for his graduating class. He became a member of the RCMP on Jan. 11, 1949 and served until Jan. 10, 1984 (35 years). In 1956 he was selected by the RCMP to attend the University of Alberta and in 1959 was awarded his Bachelor of Commerce Degree, with first class standing marks. Over his career he worked in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. In 1963 he was commissioned as Sub Inspector and transferred to Victoria BC. While in Victoria he had the privilege of serving Maj/General GM Pearkes VC, Lt/Gov of BC as a Honourary Aide de Campe for 5 years. He was transferred back to Ottawa in 1970 where he served as A/Director of Services and Supply, Director of Services and Supply, Director of Organization and Personnel and Deputy Commissioner Administration. As the Senior D/Commissioner he served as acting Commissioner in the absence of the Commissioner. He served on Inter Departmental Committees and from 1974-1984 he was a member of the Advisory Committee to the Gov. General for the Canadian Bravery Awards. He is a lifetime member of the Victoria RCMP Veterans Association. Dave was devoted to his family, church and public service. He strove to improve the quality and nature of the RCMP, and improve the working conditions of the members. Dave was very proud of his home and was an avid gardener in View Royal on Portage Inlet. He was well known with friends and neighbors for his generosity of supplying tomatoes from his 150 tomato plants that he grew annually. In early retirement years he enjoyed daily early morning coffee with his friends at McDonalds, commiserating over politics and world events. Most recently he was proud to receive a multi-generational pin for 3 generations of family service in the RCMP (Dave, William, Daniella). The Beiersdorfer family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and management at Highgate Lodge. The generous supportive care given Dave and the family is greatly appreciated. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 16th at the Lutheran Church of the Cross - 3787 Cedar Hill Rd Victoria BC. At 1:00 pm. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Hospice Society would be greatly appreciated Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019

