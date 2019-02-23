Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David John Sivertson. View Sign

SIVERTSON, David John July 22nd, 1970 to February 12th, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved David. He was a loving father, husband, son, uncle and friend. David is survived by his wife, Leanne; children, Owen and Morgan. He was a very special son to Jim and Lynda (d. Aug 2012). He was a dear brother to Darren (Pam) and Debby (Ian). David is lovingly remembered by his Mother and Father in-law, Corrine and Don Brown, and his brother-in-law Darren Brown. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews; Kristyn (Dan), Matthew (Sydney), Grace, Ben and Alexandra, and Great Niece Ayla. David loved boating and spending time on the water. He worked very hard to achieve multiple trades certifications in Mechanics, Plumbing and Pipefitting. David was always willing to help out anyone in need, whether the problem was a broken car or hot water tank... you could always call David. He was always quick with a joke, a laugh and a smile. We love and miss you. The family would like to say thank you for the amazing care David received from the Nurses and Doctors in acute care at VGH. Celebration of life will be held March 9th, 2019 at 1 pm at Luxton Hall, 1040 Marwood Ave. Langford, BC V9C 3C4 Donations in David's honour can be made to the Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered through







5 - 831 Devonshire Rd

Victoria , BC V9A 4T5

(778) 440-8500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019

