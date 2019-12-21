Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Kirk. View Sign Obituary

KIRK, Dr. H. David Passed away at Lanark Place LTC, Kitchener on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 101 years. Beloved husband of the late Beverley Tansey. Loving father of Peter of St. Thomas, Frances of Kitchener, Deborah of Toronto and Bill (Bruce Lippert) of Kitchener. Survived by Beverley's children Lisa Tansey and Benjamin Tansey (Karin) of California. Cherished Zeyde of Joshua (Andrea), Jessica, the late Ronza and Simon (Jamie). Great-Grandfather of Jackson, Eithan, Chance, and Camilla. Predeceased by his parents Simon and Anna Kirk and brothers Ernest and Mike. Dr. Kirk was a retired Professor of Sociology at the University of Waterloo. He will be deeply missed by many family members and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Lanark Place LTC for their wonderful care over the last few years. Private cremation has occurred. In memory donations to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019

