It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to David who passed away suddenly on May 13, 2019.
Predeceased by his parents Wilf, Gert and brother Ted. He leaves to mourn his son Mike (Vi), daughter Emily (Mark Miller) and grandchildren Lane and Lien. Born in Victoria, B.C.
David (the youngest of five children) also leaves to mourn brothers Ray (Beth), Len (Lynne), and sister Joy McConnell (Jim); stepmom Sophie and step siblings Anne Borrowman, Elaine, Mark and Tom Grenon; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
David plied his trade as a plumber, (A.K.A. "The Singing Plumber"), from Victoria to as far north as Sointula, B.C. He was musically gifted and had an amazing singing voice which he showcased at many venues and functions up and down Vancouver Island. He will be sadly missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held on June 15, from 1:30-4:00 PM at the Horseshoe Club, 620 Kenneth Ave. Victoria B.C.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity.
Published in The Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019