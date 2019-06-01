Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Birtwistle. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to David who passed away suddenly on May 13, 2019.



Predeceased by his parents Wilf, Gert and brother Ted. He leaves to mourn his son Mike (Vi), daughter Emily (Mark Miller) and grandchildren Lane and Lien. Born in Victoria, B.C.



David (the youngest of five children) also leaves to mourn brothers Ray (Beth), Len (Lynne), and sister Joy McConnell (Jim); stepmom Sophie and step siblings Anne Borrowman, Elaine, Mark and Tom Grenon; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



David plied his trade as a plumber, (A.K.A. "The Singing Plumber"), from Victoria to as far north as Sointula, B.C. He was musically gifted and had an amazing singing voice which he showcased at many venues and functions up and down Vancouver Island. He will be sadly missed by many.



A celebration of life will be held on June 15, from 1:30-4:00 PM at the Horseshoe Club, 620 Kenneth Ave. Victoria B.C.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity.

It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to David who passed away suddenly on May 13, 2019.Predeceased by his parents Wilf, Gert and brother Ted. He leaves to mourn his son Mike (Vi), daughter Emily (Mark Miller) and grandchildren Lane and Lien. Born in Victoria, B.C.David (the youngest of five children) also leaves to mourn brothers Ray (Beth), Len (Lynne), and sister Joy McConnell (Jim); stepmom Sophie and step siblings Anne Borrowman, Elaine, Mark and Tom Grenon; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.David plied his trade as a plumber, (A.K.A. "The Singing Plumber"), from Victoria to as far north as Sointula, B.C. He was musically gifted and had an amazing singing voice which he showcased at many venues and functions up and down Vancouver Island. He will be sadly missed by many.A celebration of life will be held on June 15, from 1:30-4:00 PM at the Horseshoe Club, 620 Kenneth Ave. Victoria B.C.In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity. Published in The Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close