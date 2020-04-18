Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. (MD) WAKELIN. View Sign Obituary

It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved husband of fifty-three years. Dave took his last breath shortly before 6am on April 3rd with our two sons and myself at the bedside. Over the last four and a half years, Dave struggled with a debilitating and progressive illness that eventually took away his speech and mobility. He was a fighter and battled to the very end. As a consequence of his neurologic decline, he suffered an aspiration event that proved overwhelming for his weakened state. He was predeceased by his mom, Margaret in 1992, and his dad Lorne in 2009. Beyond the author of this very difficult composition, Dave is survived by his sister, Jeanette Taylor (Joe), and his two sons Don (Cynthia) and Rob (Mindy). He has also left a legacy to five grandchildren - Asher (5), Cole (7), Landon (9), Devon (23), Shyanne (24), and two great-grandchildren, Emmitt (9 mo) and Kai (3).



Dave had a quiet but consistent faith in his Lord and Saviour. He was always extremely grateful for the good things in this world. Dave's knowledge and wise counsel, his innate sense of humour, his tenderness of heart and generosity toward friends and family all underscore the very essence of his life. To say the least, it has been a great blessing to have been by his side all these years.



For an opportunity to share memories and leave online condolences, please visit the web page below for H W Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre.



In lieu of flowers, please consider an online donation to the Cowichan Valley Hospice Society or Camp Imadene.

