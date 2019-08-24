LOVEWELL, David David died peacefully at Sunset Lodge on August 16, 2019, at the age of 90. Growing up a farmer's son in the English county of Norfolk, he studied for the ministry. In 1954, he married Patricia Lovewell and the two emigrated to Newfoundland so David could take up his first charge in the United Church of Canada. Except for three years in Bermuda, the couple's entire married life was spent in Canada, with the past 30 years in Victoria. In 2017, soon before Patricia died, David's dementia led to his move to Sunset Lodge. David was known for his wit, his dynamism and commitment to his Christian faith, and he and Patricia shared a special bond throughout their marriage. David will be dearly missed by his son Mark and daughter Rachael (Michael) and by his extensive circle of English family and Canadian friends, including members of First United Church in Victoria, where he was minister, and St. Aidan's United Church, where he and Patricia were long-time members. Heartfelt thanks go to Dr. Geoffrey Luckhurst and the staff at Sunset Lodge for their loving care of David in recent years. A celebration of David's life will take place at 2 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Aidan's United, 3703 St. Aidan's Street, Victoria. Donations in David's memory may be made to St. Aidan's. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019