Dr. David Baird (O.C., Phd., D. Sc., FRSC) was an explorer, teacher, administrator, author and photographer. A geologist by training he was instrumental in the development of Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland. After a career in university teaching he became the founding director of the National Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa and the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta. He retired to Victoria in 2001. He is predeceased by his wife Elizabeth, son Chris and survived by son Charles, daughter Rosemary and four grandchildren. His curiosity of the natural world, quick wit and love of family will be missed.

