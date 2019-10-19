Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Mackereth. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

MACKERETH, David Dave, fondly known as "gamps", was born April 19, 1924 in Burnaby, B.C. and passed away peacefully at Broadmead Lodge on October 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Helen, in 1999, and daughter Julie, in July 2019. He is survived by daughter Jane (Mike), son-in-law Jim, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dave grew up in Victoria, learning to fish at a young age from his stepfather. He enlisted in the navy when he was 16, after which he became a Victoria firefighter and served our city faithfully for 35 years. During his firefighting career he also fished commercially in his own self-made boat. There was never a shortage of fresh salmon, halibut or crab in the Mackereth household. Dave and his dad built and sold a number of boats and many are still on the water today. After his retirement in 1980, Dave and Helen moved close to Willows Beach where he and his family enjoyed frequent summer outings for either a leisurely stroll in the neighborhood or play in the sand with the kids. We will miss gramps, his quiet nature and wry sense of humor. Special thanks to Dave's loving family, his kind neighbors, Retire-at-Home staff and his Home Care nursing team, staff at Broadmead Lodge, granddaughter Katie Leahy (RN) and friend, Joan Doerksen (RN), all of who made it possible for Dave to remain where he wanted to be in his own home for so long. There will be no service at Dave's request Donations in his memory can be made to the BC Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019

