MONCUR, David "Ken" Ken passed away August 29, 2019 after many years with Dementia and final stages Aspiration Pneumonia. He leaves behind his wife Shirley, daughters Debra, Bonnie and Sheree; brother Donnie (Dawn); nephews: Robby, David and Chris; and family and friends that "all loved him". Ken's life work was the Oil & Gas Refineries for 36 years. The last one was Petro Canada in Edmonton, AB. Ken retired to Victoria where he continued to work at Victoria International Airport in many different aspects in which he enjoyed. I want to Thank "All The Staff on the 3rd floor at Rest Haven that looked after Ken and made him feel at home: the care givers that were so kind and caring for Ken a Big Thank you; all of the front desk staff and Dear Casey that could not do enough to please me and make things happen; the cleaning staff Don and Dwain for making my last minutes with Ken comfortable Thank you. All the Nurses were so wonderful. Rest Haven Lodge I am Proud of you. A gathering of friends and staff will be held at Rest Haven Lodge on the 12th of September from 2 to 4 PM, followed by snacks. Please bring your stories. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019

