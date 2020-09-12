1/1
David P. CHRISTIE
December 06, 1950 - September 04, 2020
CHRISTIE, Dr. David Paul BSc, MA, DDS, FACD, FICD, Dave passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family after a courageous 4 year battle from cancer fought with dignity and determination on the morning of September 4th. Predeceased by his parents Norma and George Christie, Dave leaves behind the love of his life Sue, his children Cameron, (Melanie), Kyle and Noelle (Jesse), his grandchildren Isla and Callum, his sister Kim (Lindsay) sister-in-law Janine (Chuck) and brother-in-law Jamie and many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Dentistry from the University of Western Ontario, Dave and Sue moved to Victoria, where Dave set up his dental practice in Royal Oak. In 2000 he retired but remained active in the dental community, mentoring new practicing dentists, was a consultant on Dental Practice Transitions and was the Public Liaison for the Victoria District Dental Society for over 30 years. He was passionate about life, his family, his friends and his career. We were all blessed to have had him as a part of our lives and he will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
