It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather on Tuesday, March 31st.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn; children Steve (Jill), Teri, Mike (Gina) and Julie; grandchildren Ryan, Mitch, Alexandra, Carli, Christina, Tyler, Kurtis, Calvin and Daniel; great-grandchildren Sawyer and Shiloh; and sister Jeanette. Predeceased by brother Richard.
Dave was born in Victoria to parents Gordon and Helen. He graduated from Vic High in 1956.
The most important things in Dave's life were family and friends and sharing fun adventures with them.
He was a member of Capital City Yacht Club and his greatest passion was boating, which started at a very young age. Some of his fondest memories were on his 42' Cahlita with his first mate Marilyn.
Dave drove a delivery truck for McGavin's Bakery for 20 years and spent the rest of his working life as the owner/operator of Bunsmaster Bakery in Victoria.
His retirement consisted of winters in Mexico and summers cruising the Gulf Islands with family and friends.
He also enjoyed hot rods, muscle cars and coffee with his Over the Hill Gang buddies.
You will be missed. Love you Dad! "No Bad Days"
Celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Victoria Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020