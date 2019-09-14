We're sad at the loss of our Dad & Grandad. He leaves son Rick Taylor (Heather), daughter Lynn Page (David Babiuk), grandkids John Page (Tasha, sons Maxwell & Thomas), Lisa Page (son Lachlan), Melissa Taylor, Joel Taylor, Alexa Babiuk & Liz Wass. He left 3 sisters: Eileen Ames, who passed away Aug 30, 2019; Cynthia Vernall & Wendy Holmes (Barry). Nephews & niece: Paul Vernall, Samantha Ashton, Tim Ames, Simon Ames, John Holmes & their families. David was born in Woodford, Essex, UK. His childhood was shaped by WW2. At 19, he saw active duty (RAF) in the Suez Canal Zone. Immigrating to Sidney BC in 1957, he chose a career with BC Ferries (1960-75); then the Princess Marguerite (1975-88). Concurrently, he served 22 yrs with Cdn Forces Reserves; including 5 yrs as CO, 676 Air Cadet Squadron. Post-retirement, he served five BC Lieutenant Governors as Honorary ADC. David faced his challenges courageously. He missed Lorraine, his wife of 56 years, deeply. Our family misses them both. Our thanks to Dr. Michael Miles for his wisdom and support. A private family remembrance is planned.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019