David sailed off into the sunset last evening, peacefully and quietly. He left his loving partner, Barbara, his brother Mike, children Cory, Rick and Todd, sister-in-law Carol, and a host of grandchildren, nephews and nieces and friends, on the beach waving good bye. Dave loved the sea and boats, and had many friends up and down the coast where he sailed every summer for many years. As a mechanic and shipwright he always gave of his best and did the best job he was capable of, which was never found lacking. He had a wide smile and a great sense of humour, and he was a kind, loving and friendly guy. He was a good man, and a dear friend and we will miss him. He will be buried at sea, near one of his favorite places. Fair winds and a safe harbour David.

