It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of David Ravenhill. David is survived by his wife, Karen of 32 years, sons Andrew (Emma) and Adam (Megan), sister Trish Cameron (Russ, Brent), brother Michael (Cassandra, Emily and Amanda) and extended family. David was an incredible man. From teaching at Reynolds Secondary School for over 30 years to coaching and playing the game he loved, David was able to change the lives of so many.
David was loved by his family, as well as within the community. He dedicated his life to promoting soccer and became an integral part of the sport in Victoria. While soccer was an enormous part of David’s life, he was also deeply respected for his work as a teacher.
David was known for his passion for his favorite club, Liverpool F.C. A saying that has always been associated with him is, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”. These four words have embodied everything David stood for throughout his career and life.
The sudden loss of David has changed our lives forever. We feel fortunate that we were able to share him with the community for his 57 years. He will also be deeply missed by friends, colleagues and students.
In our hearts forever.
The family has established the David Ravenhill Memorial Bursary to continue to give back to the community he loved so much and to carry on his legacy. Please visit visl.org
if you wish to contribute.
Due to current social restrictions, a celebration of life will be held as soon as possible.