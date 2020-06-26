NEWELL, David Raynor We are so sad to announce the sudden passing of our Dad and Grandpa, Raynor Newell. He will be greatly missed by Linda, his wife of 60 years, daughter Chickie Martin (Dave), sons Pete (Dona) and Graham (Joanna). He also leaves behind his grandchildren Myles and Brad Juzkow, Bryan, Mitchell, Coral, Jesse, Taylor, Cassie and Scott Newell. He is survived by his sisters Valerie Bjork, Ger Wallace, Lynn Balding and numerous other family members. Raynor was born and raised on Vancouver Island. In 1965 he and Linda moved to Squamish where they started a business and raised their children. This was his first year of retirement in which he enjoyed spending time with his family and providing doggie daycare for his four legged pal, Louie. We will miss his love, generosity and sense of humor that have left us with many happy memories. We would like to extend our thanks for all of the support shown by family and friends. We understand that Ray was a loved and well respected man but as requested there will be no service. Special thanks to the Squamish first responders for their care and compassion. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at VGH for their tireless efforts.







