Died suddenly and unexpectedly on August 6, 2020. Predeceased by father (Reginald) and mother (Doris). Survived by sister (Kathleen). Born in Vancouver, Dave moved briefly with his family to Australia and back to Ontario, Canada. Again moving to the west coast in 1970 to Victoria, British Columbia where he lived until his death.



David is a Vic High graduate and always had a special fondness for his school. After graduating in 1973, he worked first as an audio-visual technician, and in later years became the foreman of the Electronic Technicians at SD61 where he worked for 44 years until his retirement in 2018. He spent many a happy year in his chosen career.



As a long term resident of the west coast, shipping was one of his favourite passions. In his early years he spent many hours recording and researching ships that he had seen in the Welland Canal and in Victoria, ships that would anchor at Ogden Point or pass by Clover Point. His other passion was anything involving repairs on electric appliances, to wiring entire houses. As a small child he spent many a happy hour taking apart radios and televisions. Dave was always ready with suggestions or solutions on how to repair most anything which was always appreciated by his sister, Kathleen who could trust in his innate ability to fix things.



Dave was also an adventurous spirit, spending vacations travelling to remote parts of the globe with his friends or family. He was a supportive brother who never missed any of his sister's graduation ceremonies. He loved cats and over the course of his life, he shared his home with many felines.



In later years, Dave experienced medical issues and was helped by many Island facilities. He especially appreciated the assistance of staff at Aberdeen hospital and Move Gym and at VGH and RJH who were there when he needed them the most.



Any special memories of Dave may be shared on Facebook: David Reginald McDonald Remembrance page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store