1/1
David Reginald MCDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died suddenly and unexpectedly on August 6, 2020. Predeceased by father (Reginald) and mother (Doris). Survived by sister (Kathleen). Born in Vancouver, Dave moved briefly with his family to Australia and back to Ontario, Canada. Again moving to the west coast in 1970 to Victoria, British Columbia where he lived until his death.

David is a Vic High graduate and always had a special fondness for his school. After graduating in 1973, he worked first as an audio-visual technician, and in later years became the foreman of the Electronic Technicians at SD61 where he worked for 44 years until his retirement in 2018. He spent many a happy year in his chosen career.

As a long term resident of the west coast, shipping was one of his favourite passions. In his early years he spent many hours recording and researching ships that he had seen in the Welland Canal and in Victoria, ships that would anchor at Ogden Point or pass by Clover Point. His other passion was anything involving repairs on electric appliances, to wiring entire houses. As a small child he spent many a happy hour taking apart radios and televisions. Dave was always ready with suggestions or solutions on how to repair most anything which was always appreciated by his sister, Kathleen who could trust in his innate ability to fix things.

Dave was also an adventurous spirit, spending vacations travelling to remote parts of the globe with his friends or family. He was a supportive brother who never missed any of his sister's graduation ceremonies. He loved cats and over the course of his life, he shared his home with many felines.

In later years, Dave experienced medical issues and was helped by many Island facilities. He especially appreciated the assistance of staff at Aberdeen hospital and Move Gym and at VGH and RJH who were there when he needed them the most.

Any special memories of Dave may be shared on Facebook: David Reginald McDonald Remembrance page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved