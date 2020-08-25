In memory of Dave, friend, brother and travelling companion. Died suddenly on August 6, 2020. He worked for SD61 for 44 years as the foreman of the Electronics Division. In his own time, he loved to travel with his travelling companion Terry. They travelled to Hawaii, Bahamas, Florida and on one of their trips to Europe, they explored 11 countries in one month. As well, Dave travelled with friends and family in North America and Mexico. Rest in Peace, Dave.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store