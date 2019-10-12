Predeceased by his beloved wife Leila Lee, granddaughter Kaylee and sister Patricia. Survived by daughter Lisa, son Sam (Kristie) grandchildren Will, Jeunevieve, Kennedy, Gina, Ryan and Molly, great-grandson Aiden, sister Judy and brother John (Cheryl).



David was gifted with great physical strength, a wonderful sense of humour and the ability to easily find contentment. He was proud of his shop museum of eclectic curios, forge and flower rocks. He could fix anything including an abandoned water pump he used to entertain children at Metchosin Day for nearly 30 years.



David was generous and giving and will be missed by the many people he touched but particularly by his family who loved him dearly.



Special Thanks to Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop and Jason Humphries.

