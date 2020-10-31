It is with deep sadness that we share that David passed away peacefully and without regret at Royal Jubilee Hospital.



David was born in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan to Thomas Stanley Spilsbury and Helen Selina Webb, the youngest of four children. The family moved to Victoria in the late 40's and David attended Oaklands, Doncaster and Mt. Doug, graduating in 1956.



Dave began his work life with the BC Government, surveying many of BC's Provincial Parks and then joined Webb & Trace and began what would become a successful career in the road building industry. After weathering the 1984 recession, Dave and his new partners built Capital City Paving, and he then went on to aggregate production, creating what became Basic Rock Products. Dave loved the industry and the people, and never considered his days "work". His silver Lincoln was a familiar site at quarries and construction sites throughout the region until his death.



David is survived by his adoring daughters Michele and Lisa, their husbands Sean Gibbs and Andy Mackin, his sister Ivy McLeod, and extended family. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren: Caitlin, Callum, Emily & Abby. David was predeceased by his wife of almost 50 years, Marion, in 2011, and by his siblings Joyce (Tony Trace), Sydney (Peggy) and Frank McLeod.



Dave & Marion enjoyed travel throughout their lifetimes and encouraged a love of travel and adventure in their girls, and grandchildren. Our Hawaii Christmases will forever be what family is all about, and we are all particularly grateful for the strong connections they built with our extended families in England & Scotland. May those friendships continue.



While Dave was specific that there be no service, he was enormously touched by those who reached out to share their love, respect and memories in his final days. We were all moved by the consistency of the messages: Dave was appreciated for his bear hugs, business acumen, love of family, great laugh, generosity, positive attitude, and his genuine interest in others.



Please raise a glass to Dave and give someone you love a really big hug! He will be so missed.



