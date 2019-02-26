Our family is sad to announce the passing of David Southall. He is survived by his wife Roberta, son Donald, daughter Laura (Ron), sons Alan (Keri-Lyn), and Norman; grandchildren Douglas, Diana (Peter), Elizabeth, Cassy, and Bradley. David is pre-deceased by his wife of 42 years, Jean. A service for David will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 2:30 pm in the Interfaith Chapel at UVic.
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019