David Southall (December 25, 1929 - January 31, 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Southall.

Our family is sad to announce the passing of David Southall. He is survived by his wife Roberta, son Donald, daughter Laura (Ron), sons Alan (Keri-Lyn), and Norman; grandchildren Douglas, Diana (Peter), Elizabeth, Cassy, and Bradley. David is pre-deceased by his wife of 42 years, Jean. A service for David will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 2:30 pm in the Interfaith Chapel at UVic.
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.