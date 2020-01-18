Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Stanley "Dave" Street. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood) 317 GOLDSTREAM AVE Victoria , BC V9B 2W4 (250)-478-3821 Service 1:30 PM Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood) 317 GOLDSTREAM AVE Victoria , BC V9B 2W4 View Map Obituary

STREET, David "Dave" Stanley It is with great sadness that the Street family shares of the peaceful passing of Dave Street. Dave had suffered from dementia for many years and finally succumbed to this and a bout of pneumonia on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Dave was born in Tisdale, Saskatchewan on May 31, 1933 and was the oldest son of Stanley John and Sylvia Street, as well as big brother to sisters Mavis and Muriel. Dave moved to BC with his parents in 1942 and the family took up residence in Victoria. Dave received his high school education and technical certification on Vancouver Island and subsequently worked with his father building houses in Victoria. A chance opportunity on October 1956 turned into a career position for Dave with the Department of National Defense. Dave retired on October 18, 1986 from a job he loved and was fond of calling it a "paid hobby". Dave and his beloved Carol Ann would spend the next 20 years as "snowbirds" dividing their time between Victoria and Hemet, California. Between the two of them, Dave and Carol Ann took every opportunity to share of their love for the Lord and to minister to others wherever a need presented itself. Dave is predeceased by his daughter Charlene Rice. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Carol Ann, his sons David and Donald (Margaret) Street along with sister Muriel, sister-in-law Barb, and son-in-law Tim Rice. Dave lovingly embraced his nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed for his humor, wisdom, tinkering, reflections and obvious love of Christ his Savior. Dave is now in the presence of our Lord God and Savior. We are truly blessed to have had God touch Dave's life. It was that intervention, that fateful meeting that led to a family who at their core have faith in a living Savior for all. A service will be held on Friday, January 24 at Sands Funeral Chapel at 317 Goldstream Avenue, Colwood. Service will begin at 1:30pm, with a reception to follow. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer Society.





