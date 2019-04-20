Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Stephen Terrell. View Sign

TERRELL, David Stephen Ninety year old David Stephen Terrell, of North Saanich, passed away peacefully at Saanich Peninsula Palliative care centre, March 16th, 2019, at 9:01 A.M. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 68 years, Dolores, who passed away in 2018. He is survived by his two sons, Steve and Mark, two daughters-in-law, three grandchildren and one great grandchild. David had a twenty eight year career in the air force where he rose in rank from Airman to Lt. Colonel. On retiring he moved to Sidney and worked at Camosun College for 15 years teaching public administration and business. He proceeded to take up the saxophone and became a founding member of the Sidney Band. He was a member of the Probus Club, and several Masonic organizations, including the Shrine, and played Sax in the Shrine Band. He served on the Victoria Capital Commission, which he took great pride in. He also served one term on Sidney Council. David contributed to a variety of animal welfare groups. He once said that a masonic lecture on charity shaped his thinking profoundly and as a result he donated a portion of his income every year to charitable causes. He was known to have a sharp intellect and a "take no prisoners" attitude, and was skilled at many things, including gardening, woodworking and being a handyman. He also enjoyed playing Old Crow ice hockey and in later life, doing genealogy research. He was kind and helpful to his neighbours. His spirit of service and participation in the community was something worth emulating. Although he could be a bit of a curmudgeon at times, he always had your back. May 11th at 11 AM there will be a service and light lunch at Holy Trinity Church, Sidney. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 20 to May 5, 2019

