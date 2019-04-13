Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David W. Bell. View Sign

Devoted son of Edith Watts and George Williamson Bell of Bearsden, Scotland. Clan MacMillan. Known as Davey to his Toronto friends and Titch to his family back home.



Born in Glasgow, Scotland, David's childhood of making his own toys, fishing the rivers and sailing on The Clyde followed him joyfully throughout his life. At a young age he apprenticed in the ship building industry, and at 18 he joined the Royal Air Force where he became a Vampire fighter jet pilot. David's love of flight inspired his move to Canada in 1955, where his skills were needed by the burgeoning aircraft industry and he worked on the famous Avro Arrow in Malton Ont. Not satisfied with flying alone, he designed, built and raced International 14' Dinghies out of Queen City Yacht Club. Upon the cancellation of the Arrow program, David became a sailmaker, which took him to Seattle in 1964. In 1968 David moved to Vancouver where his fabrication skills were needed by a UBC research institute. There he developed testing and measuring instruments, but he was soon drawn back to boat building. In 1981, he settled down in a charming house on Olive Street in Victoria where he was a neigbourhood fixture for 35 years. In Victoria he was a long time member of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club - and he kept building boats. David was a true craftsman, and nothing brought him more pleasure than starting a new project. He built a Pitts Special bi-plane, many small boats, furniture, musical instruments, mountaineering tents, down parkas and model boats. He loved his bicycles, motorbikes, and his skis. He was a bee keeper and a photographer. He was a true Man of Action when it wasn't easy; he climbed Mt. Baker and other coastal peaks in the 1960's; he kayaked when he had to build his own, and he bought a brand new motorcycle at 77! He also had a very quick smile and a twinkle in his eye that exposed his basic joy. David will be missed by all who knew him.

Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 13, 2019

