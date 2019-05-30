It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Bell, a good man, husband to Phyllis, father to Delores (Venoit) and Brian Waddell, (all predeceased). A loved grand-father, great-grand-father, and a great-great-grand-father.
Dave was born and raised in Shawnigan Lake, a World War Two Veteran and proud member of the Malahat Legion. After the war he worked for Boeing for a short period, then began his long 50+ year career as a Dental Mechanic/ Denturist in Victoria. Growing up in a rural community allowed Dave to fish, hunt and connect with nature, but his love for racing began in his teens, and continued into his later years, inducted into the Victoria Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2010.
There will be a celebration of Dave's life at the Royal Oak First Memorial Gardens on June 7th, from 2:00-4:00 PM, followed by a gathering of family and close friends at his grave site at Shawnigan Lake Cemetery.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 30 to June 1, 2019