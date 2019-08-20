It is with great sadness, that the family announces his (David's) passing after a brave fight with cancer.



Dave will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sharon; son Danny (Leah), daughter Debbi (Henry); grandchildren Alexander and April; brother John (Nina) Ontario, and his 4 legged love Mitzi.



No service by request.



Dave was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario and moved to B.C. in the seventies. An easy going man who befriended anyone he met. He worked for C.P. Transport in Victoria for 20 years. His passion was cars, trucks and especially his Mustang.



Dave and Sharon spent many winters in Arizona in their motor home. They both liked traveling, until his health slowed him down.



Much thanks to Dr. R. Macarri, Parksville palliative home care, and the N.R.G.H. 5th floor for the wonderful care he received during his illness.



In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Dave's name to Palliative care or Hospice of Parksville B.C.

