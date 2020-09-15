1/1
David William "Dave" Bachynski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BACHYNSKI, David William "Dave" With deep sadness we announce the passing of Dave Bachynski, on September 6, 2020. Dave was born in Kimberley, B.C., on August 2, to Jenny & Paul Bachynski. He spent 48 years working for the Federal & Provincial Government in the Transportation Ministry, where lifelong friends were made. He will be missed by many. Dave is survived by his wife Kris, his children, Belinda MacNeil (Mike), Michael Bachynski (Tena), Meegan Feltham (Steve), his grandchildren, Maden, Nico and Meara, and family, Bonnie Haley (Henry). He was predeceased by Jenny & Paul Bachynski, brother Gerry Bachynski, Anne & Bill Kennemen and Billie Kennemen. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer foundation are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services. Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved