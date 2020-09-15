BACHYNSKI, David William "Dave" With deep sadness we announce the passing of Dave Bachynski, on September 6, 2020. Dave was born in Kimberley, B.C., on August 2, to Jenny & Paul Bachynski. He spent 48 years working for the Federal & Provincial Government in the Transportation Ministry, where lifelong friends were made. He will be missed by many. Dave is survived by his wife Kris, his children, Belinda MacNeil (Mike), Michael Bachynski (Tena), Meegan Feltham (Steve), his grandchildren, Maden, Nico and Meara, and family, Bonnie Haley (Henry). He was predeceased by Jenny & Paul Bachynski, brother Gerry Bachynski, Anne & Bill Kennemen and Billie Kennemen. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer foundation are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services. Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com