David William Bower

BOWER, David William It is with great sadness of heart to announce the death of David William Bower on March 15, 2020. David passed peacefully and serenely after a short illness. David was the son of the late Marjorie & Bill Edwin Bower of Leeds in the UK. David left behind the Love of his Life, partner Beverley; also cousins Dede, Brent and 2nd cousins DJ & Heiley. David had numerous passions in his life. Firstly music as a singer, songwriter and producer, David always created that special piece of "Magic in a Melody & Lyric" within a song. David was a great lover of life in friendships, sailing, horsemanship, cars, english football and nature. But above all a determination never to give up and Strive To Be The Best You Can Be. A special thank you to the Drs & Staff at the Coronary Care Unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital for the special care given to David. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation with gratitude - God Bless x Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
