BOWER, David William It is with great sadness of heart to announce the death of David William Bower on March 15, 2020. David passed peacefully and serenely after a short illness. David was the son of the late Marjorie & Bill Edwin Bower of Leeds in the UK. David left behind the Love of his Life, partner Beverley; also cousins Dede, Brent and 2nd cousins DJ & Heiley. David had numerous passions in his life. Firstly music as a singer, songwriter and producer, David always created that special piece of "Magic in a Melody & Lyric" within a song. David was a great lover of life in friendships, sailing, horsemanship, cars, english football and nature. But above all a determination never to give up and Strive To Be The Best You Can Be. A special thank you to the Drs & Staff at the Coronary Care Unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital for the special care given to David. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation with gratitude - God Bless x Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020