FRAMPTON, David William March 1940 - April 2019 Passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife, soul mate and sweetheart of 33 years, Gail. Survived by his children, daughter, Shelley (Ryan), son, Michael; step-children; Lisa, Kyle and Jennifer; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; siblings, Dorothy, Micky (Norm), Herb (Penny) and their families and sister-in-law, Shirle (Arne) and family. On the wings of an eagle, he has taken his next journey. Forever my love, sweetheart and soul mate. Sleep peacefully 1,4,3, until we meet again, Gail. At Dave's request, there will be no service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 4 to May 5, 2019