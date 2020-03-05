FRAMPTON, David William March 5, 1940 - April 26, 2019 Today my sweetheart this would be your 80th birthday, the day we prayed we would get to spend together. I miss you so much; your beautiful voice when you called me sweetheart, your hand in mine, but, the one I miss the most is that beautiful smile on your face as you looked at me. You will always be my soulmate, my sweetheart, my best friend. Until we meet again, for always I will love you 143 Gail
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020