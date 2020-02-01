BAYLISS, David William Joseph April 12, 1930 - January 19, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dave Bayliss. After a short illness, he passed away peacefully at home. He is survived by his wife, Leslie; children, Linda (Scott), Neil (Shiloh), Karen; grandson, Andrew; sisters, Jay Birney and Phyllis/Sherry Thorburn. He is predeceased by his daughter, Robin and sister, Patricia Smith. Dave was born in Victoria where he lived all of his life, except for a few adventurous years working on the CPR ships, the Weather ships and in the Canadian Army where he was posted in Germany with the Canadian Scottish Regiment. In 1954, Dave returned to the family business, Bayliss Signs, growing it to one of the most successful sign businesses on Vancouver Island. He was a pillar in the Victoria community, active in many groups. During Dave's retirement, he enjoyed many years in his garden (going up on his roof, keeping it immaculately clean), meeting friends for coffee, and traveling the world with his wife of 60 years. He was a kind and loving man, saw the positives in life, was loved and respected by everyone, and always ready with a story to share. There will be no memorial service. Flowers are gratefully declined. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020