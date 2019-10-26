It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of an amazing mother and grandmother, Doris, after a brief illness. Predeceased by her husband, Raymond, and her eldest daughter, Cherene, Doris is survived by her sons Raymond (Lori) and Darrell (Wendy), her daughter, Sherri (Dan), several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her #1 dog, Teddy. Doris spent many years in Courtenay but has spent her last 12 years in Victoria living with family. She was very involved in the Order of the Eastern Star (past Worthy Matron Beaufort Chapter, OES) and the Daughters of the Nile. We will all miss her love of conversation and her sense of humour. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 2 p.m. at Centennial United Church, 612 David St., Victoria.
Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 26, 2019