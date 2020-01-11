Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn Cheryl Woodruff Thrasher. View Sign Obituary

THRASHER, Dawn Cheryl Woodruff It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dawn Cheryl Woodruff Thrasher. She is survived by her beloved husband of 26 yrs, Michael Thrasher, her daughter Dawn, brother Brent, sister DeeDee, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and extended family. Dawn excelled in her varied careers of Fashion, Modelling, Spa Design, Interior Design, Decorating and Staging. She took great joy in designing businesses, spas and homes to make people happier, healthier and comfortable. Through her socially conscious fashion theatre projects, she was able to assist youth in achieving their full potential. With her New Dawn Modelling Academy, she was instrumental in helping launch the careers of several actors of television and the big screen. As an Interior Designer with exquisite taste, she was able to continue her passion for enabling people to live healthy lives through her knowledge of Fen Sui. Her Spirit was boundless and shone through her participation of Indigenous Ceremonies and practices that she shared with her husband. She was a bright and shining light who made everybody's lives richer, and she will be greatly missed by her husband, family and friends and business associates. No service by request. In lieu of lowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society.





