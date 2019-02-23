Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn Eleanor Elaine Easingwood. View Sign

EASINGWOOD, Dawn Eleanor Elaine Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on February 25, 1942, Dawn passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe, parents, Richard and Phyllis Shipton, and brother, Glenn. Dawn will be lovingly missed by her sister, Lynn Russell (John); nieces, Kathryn Russell (Dan), Marjorie Thalen (Ed); nephew, Paul Russell (Laura), and her special great-nephews, Ethan and Kiefer and great-niece, Marissa. Dawn worked for 35 years in the Information Office at CFB Esquimalt and was also a Mary Kay consultant for 35 years. Dawn's greatest pleasures were being with Joe, travelling and celebrating with her many friends and family. "We love you and miss you." A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at







